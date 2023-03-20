NEWFANE — The Historical Society of Windham County's Seventh Annual Soup Fest and Silent Auction will be held on Sunday, March 26, at the NewBrook Fire Station. The event will help raise funds for the Society's West River Railroad Museum and the Windham County Museum.
These restaurants and restaurateurs from "up the gauge" of the West River Railroad catering will include: The Whetstone Station of Brattleboro, Jon Julian of Williamsville, The Newfane Market of Newfane, Harmonyville Store of Townshend, The Dam Diner of West Townshend, The Wardsboro Country Store of Wardsboro, West River Provisions of Jamaica, Family Kitchen & Pizzeria of Winhall and The New American Grill of South Londonderry.
Doors open at 4 p.m. with a suggested admission donation of $5 to $10. Bidding and the 50/50 raffle open at 4 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. Soup and bread will be served at 5:30 p.m., with desserts to follow.
For questions, call 802 365-7766 or email: info@historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org. See the Historical Society of Windham County's website for more information at www.historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org.