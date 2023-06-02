NEWFANE — A Newfane Senior Lunch will be held at noon on Thursday, June 8, at the Newfane Congregational Church.
The menu will feature a sweet potato pancake appetizer before entrees of a green salad, meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, rhubarb bread and rhubarb squares with ice cream dessert.
This meal is sponsored by Senior Solutions and prepared and served by volunteers from the church and community. The suggested donation for this meal is $3.50. For questions, call Winnie Dolan at 802-365-7870.