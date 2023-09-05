NEWFANE — An upcoming Newfane Senior Lunch will be held at the Newfane Congregational Church at noon on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Lunch will feature a zucchini pancake appetizer with gelatin salad, zucchini hamburger casserole, zucchini bread and a zucchini chocolate cake for dessert.
This meal is sponsored by Senior Solutions and prepared and served by volunteers from the church and community. The suggested donation for this meal is $3.50. Call Winnie Dolan at 365-7870 for questions or more information.