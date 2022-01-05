NEWFANE — The town is seeking volunteers to help fill some civic roles within the community. The following positions will be on the ballot for election in Newfane on Town Meeting Day, March 1:
Town Moderator, one year; Town Clerk, one year; Town Treasurer, one year; Delinquent Tax Collector, one year; Selectboard Member, three year term; two Selectboard Members, one year term; one Lister, three year term; one Lister, one year of a three year term; one Lister, two years of three year term; Town Agent, one year; Town Constable one year; and West River Unified District School Director, three year term.
Petitions signed by 15 Newfane registered voters and Consent of Candidate Forms must be submitted to the Town Clerk by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. Note that all the present incumbents are eligible to run again for the positions that they hold and the fact that the position is on this list does not mean that an incumbent does not intend to run again. Petitions and consent of candidate forms are available from the Town Clerk or the Secretary of State website.