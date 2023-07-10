NEWFANE — The Newfane Village Union Hall will host two events on the intricacies of needlework samplers.
Needlework samplers are pieces of fabric that were used to showcase embroidery stitches, patterns and techniques, often as a way for women to learn and practice their skills. Samplers are visual records of the education of young girls from the past and provide insight into their lives, families and communities.
At the first event, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, Michele Pagan and Ellen Thompson of the Vermont Sampler Initiative will share the long history behind embroidery samplers and the work of the Vermont Sampler Initiative with museums across the country to create an online and accessible database of 18th and 19th century samplers (samplerarchive.org) for practitioners and scholars. The Vermont Sampler Initiative aims to document all American-made samplers and related embroideries in Vermont.
The Historical Society of Windham County has recently joined with the Vermont Sampler Initiative and the nationally recognized Sampler Archive Project to make all of its American needlework samplers available to the public online.
The public is also invited to share in this project by bringing any antique samplers and girlhood embroideries in their own collections to the Sampler ID Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Union Hall in Newfane Village. Samplers will be photographed and documented for inclusion in the Sampler Archive online database.
Attendees will learn more about their sampler and receive a high-resolution professional photograph. Walk-ins are welcome. Those who have three or more samplers in a collection should contact organizer to make an appointment. The project is also seeking volunteers to assist with the Initiative. To make an appointment, volunteer or learn more, contact samplersvt@gmail.com.