PUTNEY — Join the Next Stage community from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday for Monster Bash!, a Halloween dance party, costume contest, and its first post-COVID Next Stage fundraiser, at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill in Putney.
“As the gloom of fall sets in, we need to find ways of sharing joy with our community,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “We’re excited to host a Halloween dance party in the space. It’s thrilling to be regularly using the building after more than two long years of sitting idle.”
DJ dance music, prizes for best costumes, photo booths and a full cash bar, featuring Vermont craft brews, wine, and Vermont-distilled spirits from Barr Hill and Mad River will be available.