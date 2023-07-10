PUTNEY — The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series will present Ukrainian “ethno-chaos” band DakhaBrakha, at 6 p.m. on Thursday at The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road.
“Easily one of the most exciting artists to emerge from the global music scene in the past few years, DakhaBrakha brings Ukrainian music into the 21st century with creative force,” said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “They’ve headlined stages around the world, and we are overjoyed about the opportunity of presenting them in Putney.”
DakhaBrakha is a music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, Ukrainian “ethno-chaos” band DakhaBrakha creates a world of unexpected new music.
Members include Marko Halanevych — vocals, darbuka, tabla, accordion; Iryna Kovalenko — vocals, djembe, bass drums, accordion, percussion, bugay, zgaleyka, piano; Olena Tsybulska — vocals, bass drums, percussion, garmoshka and Nina Garenetska — vocals, cello and bass drum.
Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, and Ukrainian traditional instrumentation, the quartet’s vocal range creates a transnational sound rooted in Ukrainian culture. At the crossroads of Ukrainian folklore and theater, their musical spectrum is at first intimate, then riotous, plumbing the depths of contemporary roots and rhythms, inspiring “cultural and artistic liberation.”
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit nextstagearts.org.
This performance is co-presented with The Stone Church.