BRATTLEBORO — Plans for 47 Flat St. no longer include an additional fifth floor with four apartments.
At the Brattleboro Design Review Committee meeting Wednesday, Jeremy Toal of Stevens & Associates described being “a little blindsided” by the National Park Service’s interpretations of historic standards. NPS is a funding source for the Sannel building project, which is being redeveloped by M&S Development for mixed use with apartments and a co-working space.
A consultant specializing in historic artifacts and state employees hadn’t seen the addition as an issue, Toal said. The consultant suggested pulling it in “a little bit back off the front of Flat Street.”
“No one thought it was a problem. National Parks decided differently,” Toal told the committee, adding that NPS says an addition on top of the structure shouldn’t be viewable from the street, which would be impossible for his group. “Nobody that we talked to thought it was insensitive or, you know, unsightly in any way really, including you all and you’ve had an opportunity to see it three times now.”
The four apartments were viewed as important for making the project work out financially.
“If the intent of National Parks is to keep these buildings in use,” Toal said, “it’s sort of going against that to some extent if the standards are so high that you can’t realistically reuse buildings in a way that is cost effective.”
The committee voted 3-0 in favor of the project, which will just need administrative approval going forward. The committee acts in an advisory capacity to the Development Review Board and zoning administrator, reviewing and making recommendations on permit applications within the town’s Historic Resource Overlay district.
Referring to the loss of potential housing units, committee member Maya Hasegawa said, “It’s kind of sad. But thank you.”
Committee member Barbara George said the project will still bring new housing units, just not as many. Originally, the plan called for 19 apartments.
Another challenge involves the solar panel system. Toal said NPS is requiring it to not be in view from Main Street.
A penthouse was taken out of the plans after a staircase planned for the project will no longer extend to the roof. The roof will now be accessed via pull-down stairs and a roof hatch, which has the approval of the Brattleboro Fire Department, according to a document outlining design changes.
Siding on an addition on the north side will be “wide vertical siding panels with battens, in gray, per direction of the NPS,” the document states. The material will be “cement board, smooth finish, factory painted.”