Do you know someone from Windham County who has contributed impressively to helping our community through the pandemic, but whose efforts have not received the recognition they deserve? If so, tell us who they are so we can give them the recognition they deserve.
The Brattleboro Reformer will feature some of these folks in “Unsung Heroes: Incredible stories of caring during the pandemic,” a special, keepsake tabloid-sized section coming out within the June 12 edition of the newspaper.
“This keepsake publication will pay tribute to some of the more inspirational people in Windham County,” said Publisher Fredric D. Rutberg. “Throughout the pandemic, they demonstrated extraordinary courage, resilience and ingenuity aimed at helping survive this difficult time.”
The Reformer’s presenting sponsor for Unsung Heroes is Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, a full-service, independent real estate agency with offices in Brattleboro and Mount Snow. Since 1965, this family company continues to lead Windham County and Cheshire County in New Hampshire in real estate sales and service.
"This is a great thing to do for the community and all the people and organizations who have helped us get through this Pandemic with a special thanks to everyone at Everyone Eats Brattleboro, the Humane Society & of course all the medical personnel,” said Tami Purcell, owner of Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors.
This is your moment to nominate a person or group of individuals whose stories deserve to be heard, but have yet to be told — like a volunteer, a front-line health care worker, an essential worker.
Nominate your Unsung Heroes — a person or perhaps a group of people or an organization — by filling out our form online at Reformer.com/heroes. Tell us who that person is, how they helped and why they deserve the recognition.
If you do not have online access, mail us your nomination — include your name and phone number, along with the name of your nominee (including how we can get in touch with them) and tell us why they should be recognized as an Unsung Hero — to the Brattleboro Reformer, Attn.: Unsung Heroes, 62 Black Mountain Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
From the nominations, a panel from the Reformer will select a group of Unsung Heroes whose stories deserve Windham County’s recognition.
Don’t delay. The deadline to nominate someone is Saturday, May 1.