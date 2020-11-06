BELLOWS FALLS — Greater Falls Connections is inviting community members to nominate unsung heros for the annual ACE (Active Community Engagement) Awards. These awards recognize local individuals who are active in community engagement in the Greater Falls area. This year four awards will be given: Spades: Local Businesses; Clubs: Clubs/Organizations; Diamonds: Youth/Young Adult; and Hearts: Individual Adults. The ACE Award Committee is looking for members of the community who work tirelessly to make a difference. They coach teams, organize fundraisers, or volunteer at our local hospitals, schools, churches and more. They consistently and selflessly devote their time and efforts, going above and beyond without thought of reward or recognition.
Stop by Parks Place (44 School St, Bellows Falls) to pick up a paper nomination form or go to the Greater Falls Connections Facebook page at facebook.com/greaterfallsconnections to fill out the online form. Paper forms can be faxed to Parks Place at 1-802-463-8138. Forms should be submitted by Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The 2020 ACE Award winners will be announced at a “Gathering of Gratitude” on Saturday, Nov. 21, time and location to be announced. The 2020 winners will be determined by a group of previous winners and the Greater Falls Connections staff members. For more information, contact the Greater Falls Connections ACE Award Committee at 802-463-9927, ext. 212 or e-mail deb@greaterfallsconnections.org.