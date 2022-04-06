BURLINGTON — One outstanding dairy farm in Vermont will be recognized this year for its overall excellence in dairying, including its quality milk production, sound management practices, land stewardship and strong commitment to the dairy industry.
The winner, which will be announced in early summer, is selected by a judging committee of past award recipients from nominations by agricultural organizations, dairy co-ops, agribusinesses, farmers and the general public.
April 30 is the deadline to submit a nomination for this year’s award. Farms that were nominated previously, but did not win, may be nominated again.
To submit a nomination or learn about the program, visit go.uvm.edu/vdfya. For questions or to request a nomination form by mail, contact Peggy Manahan at peggy.manahan@uvm.edu or 800-639-2130.