Senior Solutions is seeking nominees for the 24th Annual Successful Aging Award.
The award recognizes the accomplishments of an older adult who is at least 80 years old and lives in Windham County or Windsor County. They must be currently involved in activities that foster a strong community that encompasses and supports all ages. Senior Solutions is looking for someone who exemplifies an awareness of living a balanced life recognizing their spiritual, health, and social well being.
Nominations should include a brief explanation of why you (or nominator) think this person qualifies. Provide some concrete examples of how this person contributes to their community.
The deadline for nominations is Oct. 6. The award will be presented at Senior Solutions’ Annual Meeting on Oct. 27. All nominees and those making nominations will be invited to attend the Annual Meeting where they will be given special recognition.
The nomination form can be downloaded from the website, www.seniorsolutionsvt.org. Go to the Search Box at the top and enter “Successful Aging.”