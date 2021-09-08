PUTNEY — Three local organizations – the Putney Foodshelf, Putney Community Cares, and Senior Solutions – have come together to launch a campaign to ensure that 100 percent of the residents of Putney are both food and fuel secure.
This is to be accomplished through an intense, community-based, collaborative effort designed to reach each household in the town with clear, concise information through trusted communication channels as to the availability of resources and to assist them in participating, applying and obtaining these benefits.
One of the challenges experienced through the pandemic is that while many food programs have been made available, changes in delivery have presented communication issues. This includes changes in food delivery options, functioning of congregate meal sites, Meals on Wheels delivery procedures, food shelf procedures, and both the advent and discontinuance of a wide variety of supplemental food options. As a response to this, the three organizations will engage in a month-long, intensive community-based campaign to clarify access to food resources and establish messaging that makes participation in these programs a community-strengthening endeavor.
The partnership has developed a logo to create local awareness for all activities in the campaign. During early September, every household in Putney will receive a personally-addressed letter briefly describing food resources available in the town. Included in the letter will be a 4 x 9 card listing the hours and location of the three organizations, contact information, and services provided by each. It will address both food and fuel resources. This information will also be made available at town institutions. Volunteer staff from the three agencies will be promoting the campaign at town events such as the Farmer’s Market.
Fill the Foodshelf
The timing of the campaign coincides with the Putney Foodshelf’s “Fill the Foodshelf” campaign, which encourages Putney residents to purchase needed items by the case or half-case from a prepared list available at the Putney General Store and the Putney Food Co-op. In essence, this is an effort designed to draw in the entire Putney community – both those who could benefit from assistance, and those who are able to assist their neighbors through supporting strong community organizations. The Foodshelf will continue curbside shopping every Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Putney Community Center, 10 Christian Square. Shoppers select items from an order form that changes weekly but offers a wide choice of produce, meat, dairy, eggs, and nutritious shelf-stable items. Shoppers remain in their cars while orders are completed. No fee is charged. Deliveries can be arranged for those who cannot appear personally.
Food Benefit Stigma
Unfortunately, for many, there is a stigma attached to food benefits.
“More than 60 percent of Windham County seniors who are eligible for food and fuel benefits do not participate in these programs. We need people to understand that participation in these programs actually helps strengthen local communities and their economies. More than $9 million is added to the Vermont economy each month through the 3SquaresVT program alone, and that doesn’t even include the multiplying effect of those dollars throughout the community,” said Thom Simmons, Senior Solutions 3SquaresVT Outreach Specialist.
By “twinning” information about fuel security with food security, Simmons said, residents are often more receptive to participating in both programs.
“Who wants to turn away a discount on their home heating bill during a Vermont winter?” he asked. Fuel assistance and 3SquaresVT can both be requested on the same application. A new program, “3 Squares in a SNAP,” permits unemployed seniors who are 60 and over to use a simplified, three-page application, and benefits are good for three years, making it easier than ever to participate.
Programs for food and fuel assistance are not limited to seniors. Any income-eligible resident of any age can apply for these and other programs through Putney Community Cares, where community advocate Kate Kelly can assist with application support for essential services, including Meals on Wheels for seniors, the disabled, and their spouses and caregivers. The mission of Putney Community Cares is to “foster the health, wellbeing, and independence of all members of our community, from newborns to our most senior, by strengthening family and community bonds.”
Contacts for the three organizations are as follows: Putney Community Cares: 802-387-2120 or email advocate@putneycommunitycares.org; Putney Foodshelf: 802-387-8551 or email putneyfoodshelf@gmail.com; Senior Solutions HelpLine: 802-885-2669.