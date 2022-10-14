WARDSBORO — With winter on its way, now is the time to make sure windows are well insulated. For Vermonters who live in Wardsboro, Windham or Londonderry, town energy committees and the WindowDressers organization are ready to help.
WindowDressers is a non-profit organization that works to improve the warmth and comfort of interior spaces, lower heating costs, and reduce carbon dioxide pollution by producing low-cost insulating window inserts that function as custom, interior-mounted storm windows. The organization is staffed by community volunteers. WindowDressers is able to keep prices low through the nonprofit model of cooperative insert-building.
This fall, the Wardsboro, Windham and Londonderry energy committees will sponsor a WindowDressers Community Build to be held at the Windham Meeting House on Nov. 11 to 16.
After signing up for inserts (see contact information below), trained volunteers will make a house call to measure your windows. You will receive the exact price of your inserts based on the measurements of your windows at the end of the measuring visit. Payment is due at the time of the measuring visit. People are expected to participate in the Community Build, where their inserts are made. Volunteers can sign up for a four-hour morning or afternoon shift. Window Dressers asks for one four-hour shift for every three to five inserts that are ordered.
For people with limited income or those experiencing financial difficulty, ask your Measuring Team about a Special Rate Pricing Program, where WindowDressers offers up to 10 inserts per season for no cost. Donations to support the Special Rate Program are always welcome.
Last November, the Community Build the three towns sponsored was successful. The town energy committees, along with community members, built 182 window inserts for 20 homeowners, the Wardsboro Methodist Church and the Wardsboro Elementary School, all looking to conserve energy and reduce their heating bills. The build took place over five days and was staffed by volunteers from the energy committees and homeowners from the three towns. The town of Windham hosted the community building at its meetinghouse.
To sign up for inserts, to volunteer, or to ask questions, e-mail wardsboroenergycommittee@gmail.com. More information can be found at the Wardsboro Energy Committee website, https://www.wardsborotowncommittees.org/energy committee.