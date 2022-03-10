BELLOWS FALLS — On Wednesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m., Laurie Rabut offers an Introduction to Nonviolent Communication over Rockingham Library Zoom. This workshop offers both modeling of nonviolent communication and the opportunity to practice with others.
Rabut has studied NVC with the founder, Marshall Rosenberg, and trainers Robert Gonzales, Peggy Smith and others. As a life long educator and NVC practitioner for over two decades, she has brought her expertise with NVC to the Restorative Circle Conference facilitation trainings she offers with her colleagues at Restorative Community Practice of Vermont.
To receive an invitation to join this live zoom presentation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270.