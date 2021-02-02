Norm Bills is a Past Master of Blazing Star and Mount Lebanon Lodge of Freemasons. He just retired after 30 years of being a rural route delivery postman, and over the years had made many friends, especially with the senior citizens, who lived along his route.
However, before retiring just recently, he was able to serve as a Good Samaritan by aiding one of his postal clients, Dick Jackson, who Norm found had not collected his mail in two days. This to Norm was not usual, and he decided to call 911.
The emergency team that responded found Mr. Jackson (97 years old and a World War II veteran) had fallen on the hill at the back of his house and was unable to get up. It was evident that he was in serious condition and hypothermic.
Norm’s concern and requesting the assistance of rescue was timely and contributed to saving Mr. Jackson’s life. Being a Freemason, Norm’s thoughtful actions reached the attention of the Grand Lodge of Vermont and Most Worshipful Grand Master Stuart Corso. Because he felt Norm had exemplified the obligations of a Mason to serve their fellow beings and the community, especially in a way that preserved human life, he sent a letter and Certificate of Commendation to be read and presented before the lodge.
Norm’s Masonic spirit of service extended to his career delivering mail along his rural route, especially for senior citizens making sure they were safe. He also kept chains in his jeep in order to pull cars out of ditches and helped his customers by repairing their wobbly mailbox posts.
Norm’s rural route covered all of Jamaica, parts of Windham, West Townshend, Stratton, Wardsboro and Winhall. When he first began his route in the early 1990s it covered 70 miles and grew to 82 miles, growing from 200 to 530 households.