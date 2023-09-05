ARLINGTON — An event that made Yankee Magazine’s “Top 20 Vermont Events,” Norman’s Attic Fall Fest is back.
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Arlington. The rain date is Sept. 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
St. James’ Episcopal Church will host the community-wide festival. As in the past, the Norman’s Attic Fall Fest will line Church Street in front of St. James’, as well as Rt. 7A (Main St.) by the Town Offices and the Community House.
Food, including homemade baked goods, entertainment, and mingling together are all a part of the Norman’s Attic Fall Fest experience. A range of 60+ vendors feature antiques, collectibles, clothing, hand-crafted jewelry, artwork, vinyl records, maple syrup, and much more for sale.
For over 25 years, this popular event has taken place in historic Arlington, the home of beloved artist Norman Rockwell from 1939 to 1953.
Local residents are encouraged to host their own tag sales on that day, as well.