Bob Cornellier of Brattleboro took this photo of a rare white leucistic blue jay on Coombs Street in Brattleboro. Cornellier, who describes himself as an avid bird watcher and photographer, said a leucistic blue jay is a bird that has an abnormal plumage condition caused by a genetic mutation. “It lost its coloring and turned white in some areas of its body,” Cornellier said. “Leucism is a rare phenomenon that could happen to any bird species. It was an exciting find. I didn’t know what it was until I examined the photo on my computer.”