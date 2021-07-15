BRATTLEBORO — There will be a special meeting of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel on Monday, July 19 from 1 to 2 p.m.
This meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference. However, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, those wishing to physically attend can do so by coming to 118 Elliot Street, first floor, Brattleboro.
Limited parking is available behind the building. Additional parking is available at the Brattleboro Transportation Center Parking Garage located one block east from the meeting site. Facemasks and social distancing are encouraged for all meeting attendees.
Remote access for this meeting will be available via a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference. Members of the public may join the webcast via the following link: https://bit.ly/3wAeEkQ
While this weblink will broadcast both the video and audio portions of the webcast, the meeting audio will also be available from the following phone connections: 802-552-8456, or 802-828-7228 (Conference ID: 557 345 274#).
Additional instructions for joining a Microsoft Teams meeting are available in the “Upcoming NDCAP Meetings” section of the VT NDCAP website (https://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap).
The Committee will continue assessing its gathered information on current federal nuclear waste policies and proposed Congressional nuclear waste legislation. Potential advisory opinions to be brought to the full VT NDCAP later this year will be discussed. Information gathered by the Committee thus far is available online at the Committee’s webpage:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vt-ndcap-federal-nuclear-waste-policy
The Committee meeting will run for no more than one hour. Opportunities for members of the public to speak during this meeting will be limited due to this time constraint. Members of the public are encouraged to provide written comments and suggested nuclear waste policy reading materials to the Committee via VT NDCAP’s email address at PSD.NDCAP@vermont.gov. All emails sent to the Committee become public record and may be published on the VT NDCAP website (https://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap) or the Committee’s webpage.
The Committee will conduct regular meetings on the following dates:
Monday, August 23, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Monday, September 20, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Monday, October 18, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Monday, November 15, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Monday, December 20, from 1 to 2 p.m. (tentative)
Further details on these Committee Meetings will be published on the NDCAP website (https://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap) as they become available.
Questions regarding the July 19 Special Meeting or the Committee’s announced regular meetings may be directed to State Nuclear Engineer Tony Leshinskie via the contact information noted above.