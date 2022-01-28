BRATTLEBORO — The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will hold its first meeting of 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31. This meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference. However, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, a physical location will be available, First Floor, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Limited parking is available behind the building. More is available at the Brattleboro Transportation Center Parking Garage located one block east of the meeting site. Facemasks are required for all meeting attendees. Social distancing will be enforced.
Webcast access for this meeting will be available via a Microsoft Teams link and teleconference. Members of the public may join the webcast via the link: Join Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Meeting.
While this weblink will broadcast both the video and audio portions of the webcast, the meeting audio will also be available from the following phone connections: 802-552-8456 or 802-828-7228. The conference ID is 557 345 274.
At this meeting, committee members will consider responses to the U.S. Department of Energy’s recently published Request for Information on using a consent-based siting process to identify Federal Interim Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facilities and whether the committee should propose a statement to be voted on and submitted from the entire Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel. Public comments on this subject are desired and must be submitted to Department of Energy by March 4. Further information and the Request for Information itself are available at: www.energy.gov/ne/consent-based-siting.
The Committee meeting will run approximately one hour. Opportunities for members of the public to speak during this meeting will be limited due to this time constraint. Members of the public are encouraged to provide written questions and comments to the committee at PSD.NDCAP@vermont.gov. All emails sent to the committee become public record and may be published on the its website.