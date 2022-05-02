MONTPELIER — The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its first regular meeting of 2022 on Monday, May 9, from 6 to 8:35 p.m. NorthStar and Vermont State Agencies will provide updates of recent Vermont Yankee (VY) decommissioning activities. The Vermont State Agencies reports will include assessments of NorthStar’s March 31, 2022, required annual status report for the VY Decommissioning Project.
As permitted by ACT 78 of the 2022 Vermont Legislature, this meeting will be conducted solely as a webcast and teleconference via Zoom. No physical location is designated for this meeting. Connectivity info to join the meeting by computer or smart device is as follows:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84989288210?pwd=S3NEYnNEcWI3VEhGUWZ0bHdodWttQT09
Meeting ID: 849 8928 8210
Webcast Passcode: uRMzy5
To join the meeting by phone, call 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592 (Meeting ID: 849 8928 8210 / Passcode: 848854).
The complete agenda for the May 9 meeting may be viewed at: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/meeting-agenda-05-09-2022