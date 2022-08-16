MONTPELIER — The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy (FNWP) Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The Committee will receive an overview of US Congressional Spent Nuclear Fuel Solutions Caucus activities. The overview will be provided by Oliver Edelson, legislative assistant to US Rep. Mike Levin (California 49th Congressional District), who co-chairs the caucus. A questions and answers period will follow the overview. Additionally, Committee next steps in assessing current Federal nuclear waste policies may also be discussed.
This meeting will be conducted as a webcast and teleconference. For information on how to log in to the webcast, visit https://publicservice.vermont.gov/.
The public is encouraged to provide written questions and comments in advance via VT NDCAP’s email address at PSD.NDCAP@vermont.gov.