MONTPELIER — The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its next regular meeting on Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. This meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference. However, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, 118 Elliot Street in Brattleboro will be available for those wishing to attend this meeting in-person.
Limited parking is available behind the building. Additional parking is available at the Brattleboro Transportation Center Parking Garage located one block east from the meeting site. Facemasks and social distancing are encouraged for all meeting attendees.
At this meeting, John McKirgan, US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Spent Fuel Licensing Branch Chief, will discuss NRC review and approval procedures for spent fuel storage facilities. Bruce Watson, US NRC Reactor Decommissioning Branch Chief, will discuss site release following the completion of reactor decommissioning.
While McKirgan and Watson will take questions from Committee members, due to meeting time constraints, there will be limited opportunity for questions from the general public. Members of the public are welcome to submit written comments or questions in advance by emailing VT NDCAP at PSD.NDCAP@vermont.gov. Responses will be made as time permits. All emails sent to the Committee become public record and may be published on the VT NDCAP website (https://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap) or the Committee’s web page.
Remote access for this meeting will be available via a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference. Members of the public may join the webcast via the following link: https://bit.ly/3DH9mYS
While this weblink will broadcast both the video and audio portions of the webcast, the meeting audio will also be available from
802-552-8456 or 802-828-7228, Conference ID: 557 345 274#
Additional instructions for joining a Microsoft Teams meeting are available in the “Upcoming NDCAP Meetings” section of the VT NDCAP website (https://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap)
Further information regarding the Committee’s activities to date is available online at the Committee’s webpage: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vt-ndcap-federal-nuclear-waste-policy
Questions regarding the Committee’s October 18 meeting or any other VT NDCAP meeting may be directed to State Nuclear Engineer Tony Leshinskie.