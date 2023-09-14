MONTPELIER — The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its second regular meeting of 2023 on Monday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 9 pm. NorthStar and Vermont State Agencies will provide updates of recent Vermont Yankee (VY) decommissioning activities. Recent activities of the Panel’s Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee will also be discussed. Additionally, the Panel will discuss several administrative issues, including a potential change in Panel leadership, potential budgetary expenditures for the current fiscal year and potential in-depth discussion topics for future Panel meetings.
The complete agenda for the Sept. 18 meeting may be viewed at: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/document/meeting-agenda-09-18-2023
Votes on Panel agenda items may occur.
All meeting presentations will be posted on the VT NDCAP website at http://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap as they become available. Questions or comments on the meeting presentations may be sent to the Panel before, during, or after the meeting by emailing PSD.NDCAP@vermont.gov. All emails sent to VT NDCAP become public record.
This meeting will be conducted solely as a webcast and teleconference via Zoom. No physical location is designated. Connectivity information for joining the meeting by computer or smart device is as follows:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84989288210?pwd=S3NEYnNEcWI3VEhGUWZ0bHdodWttQT09 (To join by phone call 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592).
Meeting ID: 849 8928 8210
Webcast Passcode: uRMzy5