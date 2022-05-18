BRATTLEBORO — The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will hold its third meeting of 2022 on Monday, May 23, from noon to 2 p.m., at 118 Elliot Street (first floor) and online.
Webcast meeting access is available via the following Microsoft Teams weblink: Join VT-NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Meeting, or call 802-552-8456 or 802-828-7228 (Conference ID: 557 345 274#).
The Committee will discuss next steps in assessing current federal nuclear waste policies. Potential ideas for publicizing advisory opinions published by the full panel will be discussed. Representatives from Holtec International will discuss the company’s plans for long-term monitoring and aging management of spent fuel storage systems, such as those currently used at the Vermont Yankee site.
The Committee meeting will run no more than two hours. Due to the broad scope of the several topics to be discussed by the Committee, opportunities for the public to speak during the meeting may be limited. Members of the public are encouraged to provide written questions and comments in advance via VT NDCAP’s email address at PSD.NDCAP@vermont.gov. All emails sent to the Committee become public record and may be published on the VT NDCAP website or the Committee’s webpage.
For more information, visit https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vt-ndcap-federal-nuclear-waste-policy