BRATTLEBORO — Windham World Affairs will screen “Journey to the Safest Place on Earth,” a 2014 documentary by Edgar Hagen (110 minutes, English with some subtitles) at 118 Elliot Street on Saturday at 3 p.m. Following the film at 5 p.m., participants in WWAC’s nuclear study group will share details and open a discussion on the Biden administration’s plans for nuclear energy production and nuclear weapons.
The hour and 50 minute film can also be watched online for $5 at the Vimeo streaming service. Reservations are required to attend the screening at 118 Elliot. For more information visit the website https://www.windham worldaffairscouncil.org.