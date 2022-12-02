MONTPELIER — The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will hold its fifth meeting of 2022 on Monday, Dec. 5, from noon to 1:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted solely as a webcast and teleconference. The following link may be used to join the webcast:
VT-NDCAP Nuclear Waste Policy Committee 2022-12-05 Webcast
Additional instructions for joining VT NDCAP webcasts are available from the following links:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/sites/dps/files/documents/Logging_into_MS_Teams.pdf.
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/teams-meeting-toolbar-guide.
At this meeting, the Committee will review its 2022 activities and discuss its next steps in assessing current federal nuclear waste policies. Language in the VT NDCAP 2022 draft Annual Report summarizing Committee activities will be assessed. Public input on potential Committee or VT NDCAP plans for 2023 will be welcomed.
The Committee meeting is scheduled to run no more than 90 minutes. While public comments during the meeting are encouraged, speaking opportunities may be limited by this time constraint. Members of the public are encouraged to provide written questions and comments in advance via VT NDCAP’s email address at PSD.NDCAP@vermont.gov.
Further information regarding the Committee’s activities to date is available online at the Committee’s webpage:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vt-ndcap-federal-nuclear-waste-policy.