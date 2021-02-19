MONTPELIER — The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will hold a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. In accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted as a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference. Members of the public may join the webcast via the following link:
Join VT-NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Meeting
While this weblink will broadcast both the video and audio portions of the webcast, the meeting audio will also be available from the following phone connections: 802-552-8456, or 802-828-7228. Conference ID: 557 345 274#
Additional instructions for joining a Microsoft Teams meeting are available in the “Upcoming NDCAP Meetings” section of the NDCAP website (https://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap).
The Committee will continue assessing its gathered information on current federal nuclear waste policies and proposed Congressional nuclear waste legislation. This gathered Information is available at the Committee’s new webpage:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vt-ndcap-federal-nuclear-waste-policy
Potential actions regarding these policies and legislative proposals will be identified.
The Committee meeting will run for no more than one hour. Opportunities for members of the public to speak during this meeting will be limited due to this time constraint. Members of the public are encouraged to provide written comments and suggested nuclear waste policy reading materials to the Committee via VT NDCAP’s email address at PSD.NDCAP@vermont. gov. All emails sent to the Committee become public record and may be published on the VT NDCAP website (https://public service.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap) or the Committee’s webpage.
The Committee will conduct regular meetings on the following dates:
• Monday, March 15, 1 to 2 p.m.
• Monday, April 19, 1 to 2 p.m.
• Monday, May 17, 1 to 2 p.m.
• Monday, June 21, 1 to 2 p.m.
Further details on these Committee Meetings will be published on the NDCAP website (https://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap) as they become available.