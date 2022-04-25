BRATTLEBORO — The youngest Oak Grove School community members recently completed an in-depth study of local foods, gardening, and cooking. Oak Grove’s pre-K program was one of the 2021 Early Childhood Education CSA grant recipients through the Vermont Agency of Agriculture. In its first year, this grant subsidizes 80 percent of the cost of a community-supported agriculture (CSA) farm share at the Vermont farm of your choice. Oak Grove’s Pre-K chose to work with Full Plate Farm in Dummerston.
The pre-K students got to enjoy many locally grown treats this year, including radishes, kale, beets, scallions, brussels sprouts, and winter squash. It was their first time trying some of these new flavors for many students. Pre-K staff Jen Tourville and Jamie Champney and garden coordinator Tara Gordon found creative ways to inspire the students to try new things. Adding mystery to the tasting lessons was one successful approach — from the five senses mystery box to mystery smoothies, student curiosity was encouraged.
Each week, Tourville and Gordon put a different produce item into the five senses mystery box. They invited the students to put their hand in and feel the item and describe it with words, strengthening their language skills while also piquing their curiosity.
Recently, Champney made a mystery smoothie for the class with bananas, frozen berries, yogurt, and a mystery ingredient (spinach).
“Some students had never been willing to taste a smoothie before because they were already convinced that they wouldn’t like it,” Champney said. “Adding mystery to the activity made all students curious enough to try it, and big surprise — they all liked it!”
Produce that arrived weekly in the CSA share helped students make a connection to their school garden, where many of the same plants were growing. Gordon regularly took students to the garden to harvest produce, and they combined their school garden-grown produce with produce from Full Plate Farm to cook some delicious recipes. The class cooked twice a week throughout the season, making fresh vegetable spring rolls, various soups, coleslaw, and sweet and salty radishes. The students often shared the food with others in the school or brought samples home to encourage their families to try the recipes at home.
Program coordinators describe the classroom curriculum connections as "particularly rich, linking cooking, gardening, and produce exploration with science and literacy."