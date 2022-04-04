BRATTLEBORO — Students and staff at Oak Grove School got a chance to learn about one another's cultural identities last week, through the school's inaugural "Culture Boxes" sharing event.
Organized by members of the school's Social Emotional Learning Committee and several classroom teachers, the project was designed to help students gain a deeper sense of their own cultural backgrounds and the identity factors that make them unique, as well as to strengthen community connections across the school.
Each student in grades four, five and six created their own Culture Box, which included a selection of "artifacts" which represent their experiences, interests, family heritage, personality traits, etc. The boxes were displayed in the gym, for other classes to come and view and learn about their peers. The event included snacks from different countries and cultures represented by Oak Grove students.
"It felt very important to me," said fourth-grader Erin Jones. "It was amazing to see all the different things people included in their boxes."
Oak Grove Counselor Kathryn Mason, who spearheaded the event, said after this initial success, the committee looks forward to expanding it to a whole-school community celebration next year.