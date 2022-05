As part of “The Great Kindness Week” challenge, Keegan Boucher, left, a 5th grade student at Oak Grove School in Brattleboro, collected four boxes of donations for the homeless. Items collected included non-perishable food, socks, toiletries and more. Keegan hopes many of these items can go to homeless who don’t visit shelters. Alan Blackwell, right, from Groundworks Collaborative, said the donations would be distributed via their community outreach to homeless living on the street.