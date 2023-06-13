BRATTLEBORO — The Windham World Affairs Council will host a timely discussion of Antarctica with Ph.D physicist and photographer Jack Jewell and his partner Tina Boniface who will share their observations having recently returned from the Antarctic region. The discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at 118 Elliot St.
Through breathtaking photographs shown on a big screen, their travelog will prompt a discussion of evolving geopolitics and the worldwide environmental impact of climate change in Antarctica.
The event is free but a $10 donation is suggested to support WWAC’s work. Reserve a space by registering at: www.eventbrite.com/e/antarctica-axis-of-ocean-currents-climate-and-exploration-tickets-652846811387.
A mostly-retired scientist, entrepreneur and pioneer in the field of fiber optics, Jewell holds a Ph.D. in optical sciences from the University of Arizona. At Bell Laboratories in the 1980s, he spearheaded a collaboration that demonstrated over one million lasers on a chip smaller than a pinky nail in a quest to develop computer logic devices based on optics instead of electronics.
That ignited the field of vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, which are now used in fiber communications, laser mice, sensors, atomic clocks, medicine, smartphone/tablet “dot projectors” for facial recognition and 3D-sensing lidar. Jewell started two companies and holds 79 U.S. patents.
“What happens in the Antarctic doesn’t stay there,” Jewell said. “Climate change in the Antarctic has severe global impacts as it plays a vital role in global climate and oceanographic processes — the massive changes underway affect our whole planet.”
The WWAC is an independent, non-partisan organization with an all-volunteer board of Brattleboro-area community members. Its mission is to engage the community in fact-based dialogue about global issues and challenges through free and widely accessible monthly lectures, fourth Wednesday monthly “Members & Friends Salons” and youth outreach. Its goal is to create a peaceful world where citizens can participate knowledgeably in public affairs and make informed choices in elections.
Consider becoming a member at www.windhamworldaffairscouncil.org. For more information, contact Susan Healy at windhamworldaffairscouncil@gmail.com or call 781-422-9485.