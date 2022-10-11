BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro's Latchis Theatre, in collaboration with Vidhi's Bollywood Jukebox, will be presenting a Bollywood Spotlight Series for the entire month of October.
The local theater will show four different Bollywood films twice every week: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. All the films in the series have been curated by journalist Vidhi Salla, host of the radio show, Vidhi's Bollywood Jukebox. Prior to every screening, Salla will present a brief introduction, elaborating on the socio-cultural context of every film and sharing anecdotes about its making.
Audiences are invited to shop from Vidhi's pop-up stall of Indian handicrafts, which will be made available 30 minutes prior to screening and during the intermission. In keeping with the cinema culture of Indian theaters, The Latchis will also include samosas as part of their refreshments during the Bollywood screenings. Entry to the shows is by a suggested donation of $10, but no one will be turned away.