MANCHESTER — A 2021 survey conducted by the National Garden Association found millennials were getting down and dirty — in the garden, that is. In fact, millennial gardeners rose 65 percent that year.
The trend, fueled by pandemic lockdowns that led to the beautification of one’s living space, shows no signs of slowing down. Young gardeners continue to plant not just for aesthetics, but to also help the environment with the creation of pollinator gardens and native wildflower meadows.
There will come a day, though, when springing up from the ground will be a slow and unsteady process. Just ask any one of the gray-haired gardeners who recently flooded the Manchester Community Library for a discussion on gardening and aging.
While some walked sprightly, others relied on their canes — a reminder that physical limitations of aging will mean rethinking one’s gardening dreams. And judging by the problem of no available parking at the library, these older members and their friends from the Bennington Garden Club and the Manchester Garden Club wanted to know how to keep tilling the soil in their golden years.
“Gardening for Baby Boomers” was presented by Chris Ferrero, a master gardener with the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Dutchess County, New York. Ferrero, herself age 70, shared with enthusiasm how aging didn’t lead to hanging up the garden tools.
“As one gets older, gardening is learning how to work smarter, not harder,” she said, adding that the goal of the baby boomer gardener is to have a “sustainable and attainable” garden.
“Let’s face it. We now find we have a hard time bending and digging. Our joints hurt and walking the thousands of steps we walk while gardening is tiring,” said Ferrero. “But physical limitations do not mean giving up on your gardens. It just means you must get wiser.”
The presentation, sponsored by the Bennington Garden Club, invited older gardeners to start creating a low-maintenance garden by creating a new master plan.
“Start with what you got. Analyze the care involved, and then use tough love in making the decision what stays and what goes and what can be swapped out,” said Ferrero. “And whatever you do, stop focusing on annuals. They are labor intensive.”
Ferrero said to limit annuals to containers. “The container can be moved, thus, giving you ‘portable color’ where your garden might need it,” she said.
Ferrero also suggested it was time to give up on those flowers and plants that need too much attention to thrive. “Gardening smarter means getting the right plant for the right space,” she said.
Having the right plants in the right space will also cut down on the number of gardening tools in the shed.
“You don’t need all those tools if you have a garden that is working for you,” said Ferrero. The one tool the master gardener was adamant about having in the baby boomer garden was a sturdy cart.
“Get rid of the wheelbarrow. It’s an accident just waiting to happen. A cart has two wheels that offer stability and a large handle to grip and provide you with support as needed,” she said.
Ferrero admitted that her husband wasn’t too keen on replacing his wheelbarrow with a cart, but when she got herself a cart, she soon found it missing. Her husband began using it. The Ferreros are now a two-cart household.
“Also go to a garden store and test out the many new ergonomic gardening tools that are available. See what might feel good for arthritic hands,” she said.
As for the aches and pains that will come from gardening as one ages, Ferrero offered the advice she gleaned from medical professionals throughout the years.
“Never bend forward or over,” she said. “But get as close to the garden level you are working on by kneeling on one knee, not two.” Also be mindful of the importance of stretching consistently.
“Stand up very 15 minutes and do what I call the ‘oh my aching back’ stretch,” she said, demonstrating first before inviting those in the room to join her. With hands on the back and chest and shoulders opened wide, the room filled with a collective “ooohhh…”
“When we garden, we tend to hunch over. It is important to open your chest and shoulders,” said Ferrero, noting that adding some elevated beds to one’s garden also helps with back issues.
Perhaps, though, the most important tip for successful gardening as one ages is not found in the right plant or right tool. Ferrero says it is found in the mind.
“As you age you have to adjust your gardening attitude,” she said. “Let go of perfection. Make a messy garden look good by cheating the eye where you can with curved borders.”
Finally, make sure that the garden can be enjoyed from the inside looking out. “Look out your windows. What do you see? Make a garden that can be enjoyed from the inside.”