BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Winter Carnival Committee invites downtown business to help us celebrate winter. This year the Brattleboro Winter Carnival Committee is focusing on COVID friendly events.
One of the events that we are sponsoring is a downtown scavenger hunt. We are asking businesses to post a Winter Carnival Snowman in your storefront window. We are encouraging families to get out and take a brisk walk, or a leisurely stroll through downtown Brattleboro to see how many of the Carnival Snowmen they can spot. We ask that the snowmen be displayed in the windows of participating businesses for the entire week, so families can spy them all. Additionally, we are asking families to take selfies at the Winter Carnival Torch located at Wells Fountain on the north end of Main Street. And to share pictures on the Winter Carnival Facebook page.
We hope you choose to participate in this COVID friendly event by posting the Carnival Snowman in your window, please reach out to us at info@brattleborowintercarnival.org and we will drop off a snowman for you to display or give us a call at 802-254-5808.