NEWFANE — The West River Railroad Museum is hosting an online auction until Saturday at www.32Auctions.com/WRRR1880 or www.historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org.
The museum is holding this auction to raise funds to support the expansion of the West River Railroad Museum at Newfane Station. Participation will raise funds to help maintain the station, increase the purchase of related historical artifacts, and lay more track to support the use of our new hand-car.
For more information, contact the museum at 802-365-4148.