BRATTLEBORO — Windham County Humane Society has been aiding the pets and people of Windham County for over 130 years.
“Hundreds of dogs, cats, bunnies, rats, mice and even a gerbil or two find a safe caring place to temporarily reside until his/her next home is found” states Keri Roberts, the Operations Director at the Humane Society.
Roberts said that, at the start of the pandemic, the Humane Society rolled out basic vaccines and services to help local pet owners provide for their animals, thus helping pets stay well and with the people that love them.
“Adding an entirely new program, along with meeting the increase in the cost of vaccines and medications for the shelter animals, is something everyone at the Humane Society is focused on being fully self-funded, what we are able to do is dependent on fundraising and donations,” said Maya Richmond, executive director.
Save Our Tails Online Auction is the Humane Society’s newest event. It is an online auction featuring gift cards and certificates from dozens of area businesses. But what is really a treat is that among the gift cards are unique experiences for the shelter animals.
Along with Clicking, Bidding, and Winning a gift card for dinner or a great local beer, supporters can buy the dogs a steak broth popsicle party to cool them off on a sweltering day. Nothing says “dog days of summer” more than dogs eating steak-yum popsicles out under the veranda of the play yard.
Cat lover can indulge and warm their hearts by doing a “buy-it-now” Cosmic Catnip experience for the shelter cats. Donations will provide the cats with fresh Vermont-grown catnip.
For more information visit the Events page on WCHS’s website, or go directly to 32auctions.com/Save-Our-Tails. Bidding began on Wednesday, June 1, and runs through Friday, June 10, until 5 p.m.