BRATTLEBORO — Go shopping for a cause. The Tag Sale Team of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church is hosting an online auction to benefit the St. Michael’s Interfaith Refugee Fund, with bidding open from Feb. 19 to 27.
Offering curated donated goods, services, art and experiences to bid on, the auction will raise funds to help facilitate the resettlement of Afghan people in the Brattleboro area. According to organizer Liz Vick, “Many families and single adults have just arrived in Vermont and are getting oriented while they live temporarily at SIT. Eventually, they will be moving to more permanent housing, but they will need a lot of ongoing support, including financial help, while they begin to put down roots in Brattleboro.”
Soliciting from area individuals and businesses, the auction promises a variety of items to bid on from gardening help to handmade patchwork quilts; gift certificates for woodworking classes at HatchSpace to antiques; music lessons at the Brattleboro Music Center; a pair of framed Chinese paintings on silk; haircuts and beauty products; a wonderful variety of gift certificates, among others.
According to Vick, “In part due to the COVID pandemic, the Tag Sale group at St. Michael’s has had opportunities to explore new ways of reaching out to help people in the community. Welcoming many new neighbors from Afghanistan to the Brattleboro area is a compelling and exciting moment in our area’s history. This online auction is one way we can contribute, and we hope that many local people will support our efforts by visiting the auction website and bidding on some of the great offerings. Of the funds raised, one-hundred percent will be used to support the families St. Michael’s is co-sponsoring.”
The Afghan refugee aid project is one of three major initiatives underway at St. Michael’s this year. For more information visit, stmichaelsvermont.org.
The St. Michael’s Interfaith Refugee Auction will be online only at 32auctions.com, a third party auction site. The auction can be found at: https://www.32auctions.com/StMRefugeeBenefitAuction.
The website will ask that an account be set up using one’s email address and creating a password. There is no financial obligation involved in creating an account, and it will allow browsing the auction site as items are being posted until bidding starts. Bidding will be open from Feb. 19 to 27. “The goal,” says Vick, “is to raise at least $2000 for our new neighbors.”
For more information on the auction, call St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 802-254-6048, ext. 104.