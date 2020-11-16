On Thursday, Nov. 19, the Windham County No Más Polimigra campaign and the Community Asylum Seekers Project will host an online event to address the role of ICE in our communities, and how it affects the lives of our neighbors.
The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Short clips from the documentary “Immigration Nation” will be screened, followed by a talk by a Vermont farmworker from Migrant Justice, and a discussion. There will be an opportunity to hear about and get involved with the No Más Polimigra campaign, which is seeking changes in police policies that will block them from serving as de-facto immigration agents.
The event is free and open to the public. Registering with a name and email address is required to receive the online link and dial-in information. To register, type into your browser: RB.GY/7NIMU2.
The Community Asylum Seekers Project, based in Brattleboro, provides basic needs and a supportive community for those in the process of seeking asylum in the United States.
Migrant Justice is a Vermont-based organization whose mission is to build the voice, capacity, and power of the farmworker community and engage community partners to organize for economic justice and human rights.