BRATTLEBORO — Rev. Lise Sparrow and Rep. Mike Mrowicki will be hosting an online event called “Addressing anti-Semitism in Vermont” tonight at 7 p.m. They will be joined by Vermont Senate President Becca Balint, who will introduce the event.
With anti-Semitic acts ongoing and continuing to rise, recent local incidents are inspiring this effort to raise the profile of the experience of Jewish friends and neighbors here in Vermont.
This event will begin with introductions and then a video presentation of the first part of the PBS documentary, “VIRAL- 4 Mutations of anti-Semitism.”
Following the video, there will be breakout rooms for discussion, including space for any local Jewish friends and neighbors to share their experience of being Jewish in Vermont.
The next part will be time for further discussion and next steps for how residents in the Brattleboro area can respond to anti-Semitism.
With COVID’s Delta variant still raising health concerns, this meeting will be held online.
This is a public offering but attendees are asked to register beforehand to receive the Zoom link, by emailing mmrowicki@gmail.com.