GUILFORD -- The Guilford Historical Society is hosting an online forum, “Guilford and the I-91 Expressway Construction,” on Tuesday April 13 at 7 p.m.
Envision Guilford in the 1940s and 1950s. Route 5 coming into Guilford was the eastern gateway to Vermont. All northbound traffic -- buses, trucks, and autos --passed through town. Travelers were greeted by open farmland and a variety of motor courts, small restaurants, filling stations and road side farm stands. It was a different world.
In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the construction of Interstate 91 transformed Guilford, Brattleboro, and Vermont. Some Guilford farms and businesses were divided, disrupted or destroyed. Three local residents talk about living through the I-91 highway construction and how it changed Guilford forever.
There will be recollections by Jim Henry (Route 5 Farmstand), Jacqueline and Bob Gaines (Gaines Farm), Harry Evans (Evans Farm), with Verandah Porche as our host and moderator.
Information and Zoom link are at https://guilfordhistorical.org/news-and-events.html or https://www.facebook.com/events/279458293638240/.
Sponsored by the Guilford Historical Society, the event is free, open to all, and will be recorded.