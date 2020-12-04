Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — The local advocacy group, We Celebrate Democracy / Civil Rights for All, will host a Democracy Forum via Zoom on Monday, Dec. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The topic will be, “A Re-conception of Democracy,” with Tim Kipp, Mary Gannon, Steven Vannoy, Nick Biddle, Woody Bernhard and guests.

According to the group, “this nation is currently in a grand canyon of political, economic and social divide. These divisions have generated national debates about the health of the country. Democracy itself is being challenged and in a necessary way, being re-examined.”

The forum will explore the characteristics of democracy by challenging traditional, culturally popular definitions. A redefined concept of democracy will be offered for discussion based on a recent article by Tim Kipp published in Vermont media.

For more information, contact Woody Bernhard at woodybernhard48@gmail.com or 802-464-3154.

For the link to the meeting go to wecelebratedemocracycivilrightsforall.org and read Upcoming Events on the right hand side of home page.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.