BRATTLEBORO — The local advocacy group, We Celebrate Democracy / Civil Rights for All, will host a Democracy Forum via Zoom on Monday, Dec. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The topic will be, “A Re-conception of Democracy,” with Tim Kipp, Mary Gannon, Steven Vannoy, Nick Biddle, Woody Bernhard and guests.
According to the group, “this nation is currently in a grand canyon of political, economic and social divide. These divisions have generated national debates about the health of the country. Democracy itself is being challenged and in a necessary way, being re-examined.”
The forum will explore the characteristics of democracy by challenging traditional, culturally popular definitions. A redefined concept of democracy will be offered for discussion based on a recent article by Tim Kipp published in Vermont media.
For more information, contact Woody Bernhard at woodybernhard48@gmail.com or 802-464-3154.
For the link to the meeting go to wecelebratedemocracycivilrightsforall.org and read Upcoming Events on the right hand side of home page.