BRATTLEBORO — The seventh annual “Longest Night” winter solstice service for anyone feeling pain or loss will take place online Dec. 20.
The program, scheduled for the Sunday closest to the shortest day of the year, is a nondenominational series of spiritual and secular readings and music that aims to comfort people facing darkness, be it death, divorce, job layoff, health challenge, hunger, homelessness or separation from a loved one.
“We have come here, the longest night, to name the loss and sorrow in our lives when the world around us celebrates joy and happiness,” its opening words state. “We have come here, the longest night, to acknowledge the darkness as we also claim the light that follows the night.”
This year’s program will take place Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m. on Zoom, with a link available by logging onto the St. Michael’s Episcopal Church of Brattleboro website — www.stmichaels-vt.org — and clicking on “Advent & Christmas Services.”
The event will feature a candle lighting ceremony where participants can email dedications they want read aloud to the Rev. Phillip Wilson at 105pdwshw@gmail.com.