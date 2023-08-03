TOWNSHEND — Janice Z Dog Training will host two separate webinars on dog training this month, with proceeds going to the Windham County Humane Society and the Stratton Community Foundation Flood Relief Fund.
The first program, “Understanding Separation Anxiety,” will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 12:30 p.m. on Zoom
A dog with separation anxiety may howl, bark, and/or whimper for a very long time after you leave, have accidents in the house, and destroy objects such as furniture, windows, and door frames. In this webinar, Janice Zazinski of Janice Z Dog Training will discuss the nature of separation anxiety, and how to begin helping your dog and getting your own life back.
The second program, “Why Does My Dog Do That?!?” will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. Zazinski will discuss why dogs behave the way they do, cover common behavior issues, debunk some dog behavior myths, give ideas for immediate help, and recommend when to consult a professional.
The registration fee for these programs will be shared equally with the Windham County Humane Society and the Stratton Community Foundation Flood Relief Fund. Register at janicezdogtraining.com/webinars.