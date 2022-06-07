WESTMINSTER — Open Garden Day at the Sanctuary Garden in Westminster West will be held Sunday, June 12, as a benefit for Westminster Cares.
There will be ’split hours’: 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m., because this garden becomes hot and wilted in the mid-day sun.
Highlights: Old Roses and Peonies in bloom; Japanese Lilac tree in bloom; Peter Adair’s new garden sculptures, including the stone Fire Circle and the 2022 Firewood Sculpture. There will be wild areas for pollinators. There will be weeds. There will be integration of ornamental, fruit and vegetable gardens, especially berries. A new threshold to the garden: an arched entryway with grapevines.
Admission by donation to Westminster Cares. Located at 40 Gregg Road, Westminster West. For questions, email Caitlin Adair at pcadair@sover.net or call 802-387-5779.