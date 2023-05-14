The Brattleboro Fire Department held an open house Saturday at the Central Fire Station on 103 Elliot Street.
Members of the public toured the facility, tried out some of the equipment, discovered what it takes to become a firefighter, and learned about the opportunities available to join the department and make a difference in the community.
The open house was part of Operation Mayday, Vermont’s first coordinated statewide firefighter recruitment campaign aimed at bringing new firefighters into the Vermont Fire Service.
Photos by Isabella Lonardo, Reformer correspondent