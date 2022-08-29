TOWNSHEND — This Saturday during Pizza Night at the West Townshend Country Store, there will be a bake sale and open mic, followed by Celtic music played by Tam Lin. The Friends of the Windham Schoolhouse is holding this event to raise money for replacing the worn floor of the Windham School multipurpose room, with a new wooden one. Come for wood fired pizza, baked goods, and music. Bring instruments, a song or poem to share at the open mic. The event goes from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Donations are appreciated.