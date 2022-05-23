BRATTLEBORO — The town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:
Agricultural Advisory Board; Agricultural Advisory Board Ex-Officio Members; ADA Advisory Board; Arts Committee; Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Board of Commissioners; Cemetery Committee; Citizen Police Communications Committee; Conservation Commission; Design Review Committee; Design Review Committee Alternate; Development Review Board; Development Review Board Alternate; Energy Committee; Fence Viewers (by statute, must be legal voters of the Town); Hazard Mitigation Committee; Honor Roll; Inspector, Lumber, Shingles & Wood; Planning Commission; Recreation & Parks Board; Senior Solutions Advisory Council; Traffic Safety Committee (1 Chamber of Commerce Representative); Tree Advisory Committee and Weigher of Coal.
The Select Board will make appointments at its meeting on June 21, and at subsequent meetings, if necessary. Submit your application 10 days prior to the Select Board meeting.
Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office at 802-251-8151. Submit your application online, or send the application by e-mail to the Town Manager’s office, tmsecretary@brattleboro.org and jsticklor@brattleboro.org, or mail the application to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, Vt. 05301.