BRATTLEBORO — Want to get something off your chest? Want to advocate for a compelling social issue? Learn how to write persuasive letters-to-the-editors and op-eds and get them published.
Hear what the editors of our local papers expect for effective editorial writing as part of the Media Mentoring Project, a series of workshops produced by Vermont Independent Media, publisher of The Commons.
Speaking Your Truth: Opinion Writing is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m. on Zoom and will feature professionals — Jeff Potter, editor-in-chief, The Commons; Melanie Winters, news editor, Brattleboro Reformer; Mac Gander, journalism professor Landmark College; and Elayne Clift, award-winning writer and journalist.
Together they will coach workshop participants in crafting professional, compelling and persuasive communications to get your opinions heard and published.
Olga Peters, freelance journalist, host of The Montpelier Happy Hour and former staff writer for The Commons will moderate the discussion.
Registration is required; email Geoff Burgess, geoffburgess2@gmail.com for Zoom link.