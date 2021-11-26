WILMINGTON — Animal lovers will have a chance to give pets the gift of a cheery holiday season at an upcoming event.
The Windham Disaster Animal Response Team is hosting a Holiday Pet Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Shaw’s in Wilmington. The organization is accepting donations of dry and canned dog and cat food, along with cat litter, which will be distributed to pet families at the December Deerfield Valley Food Pantry distribution event.
Donations can be made at VermontDART.org/donate.
For more information, contact team leader Joanne Bourbeau at info@vermontdart.org or 802-368-7455.